KPCC suspends member from Kozhikode

Published - May 11, 2024 08:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

Action against K.V. Subrahmanian follows complaints reportedly raised by UDF candidate M.K. Raghavan that he had worked against him in the Lok Sabha poll campaign

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has suspended K.V. Subrahmanian, KPCC member from the Chevayur block committee, from the primary membership of the Congress, accusing him of creating an embarrassing and disgraceful situation for the party during the Lok Sabha poll campaign.

This follows complaints reportedly raised by M.K. Raghavan, United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate from the Kozhikode Lok Sabha segment, with the KPCC leadership that Mr. Subrahmanian had worked against him in the run-up to the election. Mr. Raghavan also reportedly claimed during a party review meeting that Mr. Subrahmanian had tried to promote factionalism within the party. The District Congress Committee (DCC) too is reported to have sought action against him.

This is being viewed against the differences of opinion between the functionaries of a UDF-run local service cooperative bank in Chevayur and the district Congress leadership. Just ahead of the election, Mr. Subrahmanian held a press conference along with a bank functionary, who was earlier suspended from the party, and declared that he was quitting all party posts. The KPCC has now accepted Mr. Subrahmanian’s resignation.

However, Mr. Subrahmanian told the media on Saturday that he was under “house arrest” and was not allowed to work for the party during the Lok Sabha polls. The Congress leader also claimed that he had never worked against Mr. Raghavan.

