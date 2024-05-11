GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

KPCC suspends member from Kozhikode

Action against K.V. Subrahmanian follows complaints reportedly raised by UDF candidate M.K. Raghavan that he had worked against him in the Lok Sabha poll campaign

Published - May 11, 2024 08:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has suspended K.V. Subrahmanian, KPCC member from the Chevayur block committee, from the primary membership of the Congress, accusing him of creating an embarrassing and disgraceful situation for the party during the Lok Sabha poll campaign.

This follows complaints reportedly raised by M.K. Raghavan, United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate from the Kozhikode Lok Sabha segment, with the KPCC leadership that Mr. Subrahmanian had worked against him in the run-up to the election. Mr. Raghavan also reportedly claimed during a party review meeting that Mr. Subrahmanian had tried to promote factionalism within the party. The District Congress Committee (DCC) too is reported to have sought action against him.

This is being viewed against the differences of opinion between the functionaries of a UDF-run local service cooperative bank in Chevayur and the district Congress leadership. Just ahead of the election, Mr. Subrahmanian held a press conference along with a bank functionary, who was earlier suspended from the party, and declared that he was quitting all party posts. The KPCC has now accepted Mr. Subrahmanian’s resignation.

However, Mr. Subrahmanian told the media on Saturday that he was under “house arrest” and was not allowed to work for the party during the Lok Sabha polls. The Congress leader also claimed that he had never worked against Mr. Raghavan.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.