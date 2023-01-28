ADVERTISEMENT

KPCC to intervene in buffer zone issue, constitutes subcommittee to tour the areas concerned

January 28, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Saturday resolved to legally and politically intervene in the buffer zone issue to prevent human habitations from falling under the Supreme Court (SC)-proposed development-free ecologically sensitive zone within a kilometre radius of 23 protected areas in the State. 

A KPCC subcommittee headed by Congress legislator Sunny Joseph will tour the affected 115 densely populated panchayats and interact with local residents. 

KPCC general secretary (Organisation) T.U. Radhakrishnan, A.P. Anil Kumar, Mathew Kuzhalnadan, MLA, K.K. Abraham, S. Asokan, and Josy Sebastian, are members of the committee. 

The KPCC squarely blamed the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government for causing the uncertainty by passing an ambiguous order that threatened the Oomen Chandy government’s decision to exempt human habitations from the ESZ.

