KPCC stir on Feb 28: evening meetings in all constituencies

February 18, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Congress workers will take to the streets again on February 28 as part of the Statewide agitation against the new tax proposals in the State Budget.

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran said here on Saturday that public meetings would be organised at the constituency level from 4 to 8 p.m. on February 28.

He said the meetings would seek to highlight the government’s mismanagement of the State coffers. He said party leaders would explain how poor tax collection and wasteful expenditure by the LDF regime had led the State to face a financial crisis.

The government, he said, was now trying to salvage the situation by burdening the common man with taxes, cess, and increased tariffs on power and water. The Congress would bring the focus on real issues and expose the government’s failures on the financial management front, a pressnote quoting Mr. Sudhakaran said.