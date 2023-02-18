HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KPCC stir on Feb 28: evening meetings in all constituencies

February 18, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Nandakumar T 6656

Congress workers will take to the streets again on February 28 as part of the Statewide agitation against the new tax proposals in the State Budget.

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran said here on Saturday that public meetings would be organised at the constituency level from 4 to 8 p.m. on February 28.

He said the meetings would seek to highlight the government’s mismanagement of the State coffers. He said party leaders would explain how poor tax collection and wasteful expenditure by the LDF regime had led the State to face a financial crisis.

The government, he said, was now trying to salvage the situation by burdening the common man with taxes, cess, and increased tariffs on power and water. The Congress would bring the focus on real issues and expose the government’s failures on the financial management front, a pressnote quoting Mr. Sudhakaran said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.