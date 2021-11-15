KPCC slams Pinarayi for scuttling anti-BJP alliance

Thiruvananthapuram

15 November 2021 22:04 IST

Sudhakaran says CPI(M) in clandestine tie-up with Modi Govt.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran on Monday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of scuttling the CPI(M) Central committee’s gambit to move closer to the Congress-fold to counter the fascist BJP Central government.

He termed the Kerala CPI(M)’s anti-Congress stance as ultimately beneficial to Hindu majoritarian forces. It was unwise and wrong of historic proportions. The Kerala faction’s stance in the CPI(M) Central committee against a compact with the Congress belied Mr. Vijayan’s soft Hindutva line. It has also thrown light on the clandestine relation the CPI(M) in Kerala has maintained with the BJP at the Centre, he said.

Mr. Sudhakaran said Non-BJP ruled States were aligning closer with the Congress to resist the Narendra Modi Government’s infringement of federalism and growing fascist and revanchist tendencies. At the crucial juncture, the CPI(M) in Kerala has back-stabbed secular and democratic forces’ mustering against the BJP.

The Kerala CPI(M)’s Faustian pact with the BJP was evident in the Centre’s decision to soft-pedal the SNLC-Lavlin corruption case against Mr. Vijayan, he said.

Mr. Sudhakaran pointed out that the multiple probes by Central agencies into the UAE gold smuggling case had come to nought as part of Mr. Vijayan’s tacit understanding with the BJP at the Centre. In reciprocation, Mr. Vijayan has ordered the police to let the Kerala BJP leadership off the hook in the Kodakara hawala heist and election bribery cases.

Mr. Sudhakaran said the CPI(M) was nothing more than Kerala-bound regional party. Its national vote share in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections was a negligible 0.55%. In Tamil Nadu, the CPI(M) needed Rahul Gandhi's image to gain a Lok Sabha seat. Yet, the CPI(M) considered Congress untouchable.

Mr. Sudhakaran said the CPI(M) Central leadership was hostage to the financial power of the Kerala unit. It depended on the CPI(M) in Kerala for cash.

The KPCC president also slammed the LDF for betraying Kerala’s interests in the Mullaperiyar interstate dam dispute and demanded an inquiry.

The government had scapegoated some officials for the faux pas. The fundamental responsibility lay with the political leadership, he said.