KPCC slams LDF for not collecting turnover tax from bar owners

Published - July 29, 2024 08:41 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran accused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of giving bar hotel owners a secret tax relief. 

Mr. Sudhakaran said the government was reluctant to collect the significant revenue bar owners owed the public exchequer regarding turnover taxes. 

He said the LDF seemed keen on protecting the financial interests of the influential bar lobby, even as the State reeled under a crippling economic crisis. He said corruption motivated the LDF’s excise policy. The party and government received sizeable backhanders for letting bar owners of the tax hook.

Mr. Sudhakaran said the government had adopted a permissive liquor policy to help the bar lobby. It issued bar, beer, and wine parlour licenses without any checks. 

