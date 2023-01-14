KPCC reignites anti-government agitation on ESZ issue

January 14, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has placed the emotively overwhelming demand for the exemption of human habitats in the land-scarce and densely populated State from the Supreme Court’s (SC) proposed 1-km development-free ecologically sensitive buffer zone (ESZ) around 22 protected forests spread across 115 panchayats.

The KPCC dismissed the government’s assurance that homesteaders abutting forests would retain their land and buildings to the ESZ as an “eyewash”.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, wary of anti-Silverline-style mass protests, had recently convinced the Church to back off from the agitation path, at least tentatively, by announcing a slew of measures to win the confidence of the communities “imperilled” by the possible imposition of the ESZ.

Draft map published

It published the draft map temporarily demarcating the intended buffer zone for public perusal. The administration invited affected families, mostly settler farmers, living on the extremities of forests to report any incongruence or objection to the concerned authorities.

However, the KPCC has cast doubts on the efficacy of the government’s moves to gain exemption for human habitats on forest borders. It said the government’s actions lacked clarity and pushed lakhs of settlers further into the abyss of uncertainty.

The KPCC said the administration’s recent decisions did not weigh unless the government nullified its “erroneous” 2019 order that “thoughtlessly” permitted a 1-kilometre buffer zone around the perimeter of SEZs.

It alleged that the 2019 order paved the way for the SC’s decision. However, the KPCC said, political self-conceit prevented the government from admitting its mistake and nullifying the order.

The prevalence of the controversial 2019 order could hamper the government’s move to approach the Supreme Court, via a modification petition, and the Central Empowered Committee, for an exemption.

‘Callous handling’

The KPCC said other States had protected their interests by seeking complete immunity from ESZ. In contrast, the Kerala government’s “callous handling” of the issue had precipitated an almost existential crisis for lakhs of households.

The KPCC said the Oomen Chandy government had in 2013 issued an order exempting human habitats from ESZ. The LDF government should re-enact the annulled mandate in the public interest.

It formed a committee headed by Congress legislators Sunny Joseph and Mathew Kuzhalnadan to spearhead the anti-government agitation on the ESZ issue.