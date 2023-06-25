ADVERTISEMENT

KPCC president rules out resignation, says he has high command’s backing

June 25, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - KANNUR

K. Sudhakaran says he will file defamation case against CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan and party newspaper Deshabhimani

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran has said that he will not resign from the post following his arrest in connection with a cheating case involving fake antiquities dealer Monson Mavunkal. He was later released on bail.

Mr. Sudhakaran had on Saturday offered to resign from the post. However, on Sunday, he said that the leaders of the Congress high command had instructed him to remain on the post and hence he had decided to do so. Mr. Sudhakaran said he had fully cooperated with the investigation.

The Congress leader further said that he would file defamation case against Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan and the party newspaper Deshabhimani. Mr. Govindan had alleged that according to the victim of a POCSO case involving Monson, Mr. Sudhakaran was present at Monson’s property when the victim was being sexually abused. The allegation was based on a report that appeared in Deshabhimani.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US