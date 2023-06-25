HamberMenu
KPCC president rules out resignation, says he has high command’s backing

K. Sudhakaran says he will file defamation case against CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan and party newspaper Deshabhimani

June 25, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran has said that he will not resign from the post following his arrest in connection with a cheating case involving fake antiquities dealer Monson Mavunkal. He was later released on bail.

Mr. Sudhakaran had on Saturday offered to resign from the post. However, on Sunday, he said that the leaders of the Congress high command had instructed him to remain on the post and hence he had decided to do so. Mr. Sudhakaran said he had fully cooperated with the investigation.

The Congress leader further said that he would file defamation case against Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan and the party newspaper Deshabhimani. Mr. Govindan had alleged that according to the victim of a POCSO case involving Monson, Mr. Sudhakaran was present at Monson’s property when the victim was being sexually abused. The allegation was based on a report that appeared in Deshabhimani.

