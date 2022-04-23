KPCC president lashes out at LDF government

‘Cong to go to any extent against the Silverline project’

Holding that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will meet his Waterloo in the Silver Line project, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran said on here on Saturday that the Congress would go to any extent to force the Left Democratic Government drop the semi-high-speed rail project

Addressing mediapersons after attending a meeting of the District Congress Committee in Kottayam, Mr.Sudhakaran accused the Chief Minister of misleading the public with the assurance that banks would extend loans against properties that were due to be taken over for the project.

“The banks have already clarified that no loans will be extended against such properties. The Chief Minister is just misleading the people who are set to be evicted for a project that is not going to materialise,” he said.

According to him, the CPI(M) is bound to witness a repeat of its West Bengal experience after the Nandigram. “The party is slated to lose its last green patch over SilverLine,” warned Mr.Sudhakaran.

He sought an explanation from the Left Democratic Front government on the appointment of P. Sasi, who had faced allegations of moral misconduct, as political secretary to the Chief Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the law and order situation of the State had hit rock bottom as was evident from the bomb explosion reported near the residence of the Chief Minister in Kannur.

“A government is bound to take strict action against communal forces whenever a law and order situation emerges. But neither the Chief Minister nor the CPI(M) leadership is in a position to launch a crackdown on such forces in view of their illicit understandings such parties during the election,” he said.

He also called on the government to explain the connection between appointment of a new political secretary to the Chief Minister and shuffling of top police officers in the State.