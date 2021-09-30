KPCC president K. Sudhakaran says Congress leaders don’t have to speak for him over charges linked to Monson Mavunkal

Sudhakaran says Monson had done “certain things” by using his name, and that he was collecting all the details about the latter’s fraud

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran said here on Thursday that Congress leaders would not have to respond to the allegations linking him with the controversial antiques collector Monson Mavunkal.

“There is no need to worsen the situation by talking about it again and again. I told the leaders that I have explained in detail about the allegations raised against me,” he said.

Mr. Sudhakaran said he knew how to defend himself. “I know my position very well, and I know what happened in this matter. Senior leaders of the Congress do not have to bother to comment about the charges,” he said, adding that it included former KPCC presidents Mullappally Ramachandran and V.M. Sudheeran.

Ready for inquiry

Mr. Sudhakaran said he was ready to face any inquiry, including by the CBI. “I am not afraid of anyone. Unlike Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who had said that he did not know Swapna (Suresh), I have not said that I never knew Monson.”

Mr. Sudhakaran said that Mr. Monson had done certain things by using his name, and that he was collecting all the details about the latter’s fraud.