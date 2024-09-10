GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KPCC president blames SFI for campus violence

Published - September 10, 2024 09:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran on Tuesday blamed the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) for ‘unleashing violence on campuses in order to cover up its fascist face.’

The student community had realised the violent face of the federation, he said after visiting Husain Junaid, vice president of the unit of the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, at the Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital at Kadavanthra. He was injured following a clash involving the members of the SFI and the KSU at the college on Wednesday.

He alleged that the SFI activists had unleashed violence in the presence of the police and the college authorities. The police are aiding the interests of those behind such attacks. Such anti-democratic acts would erode the credibility of the SFI, he said.

KSU State president Aloysius Xavier alleged that the SFI leadership on the campus had attacked KSU activists with the support of outsiders on the sidelines of a cultural event organised by the union. “We had lodged a complaint to the Principal. If the authorities failed to act against those responsible, we will strengthen our agitation,” he said. Two SFI activists were also injured in the clash.

Published - September 10, 2024 09:25 pm IST

Related Topics

state politics / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.