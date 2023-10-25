HamberMenu
KPCC president alleges CPI(M)-BJP nexus

October 25, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran has said the government’s decision not to oppose BJP State president K. Surendran’s bail in the 2021 Assembly election-related bribery case was yet another proof of the unholy nexus between the CPI(M) and Sangh Parivar in Kerala.

He said the investigation against BJP leaders in the Kodakara hawala case has reached a dead-end as part of the arrangement. In reciprocation, the Centre has ensured that ED and CBI went slow on cases involving CPI(M) leaders in Kerala.

He said CPI(M) ‘s State unit had arm-twisted the party’s central leadership from being on board the INDIA Bloc’s coordination committee.

In reciprocation, the BJP had stopped the CBI from further pursuing the SNC Lavalin case against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Supreme Court and halted ED and Customs probes in the UAE gold smuggling case and related offences, including the Life Mission corruption case.

