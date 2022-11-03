KPCC organises ‘public trial’ of State government

ADVERTISEMENT

Mounting a scathing attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Left Democratic Front government, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran on Thursday said that Mr. Vijayan better implement his “dictatorship” in the party and not among the people of Kerala.

He was speaking after inaugurating a public meeting organised in front of the Secretariat in connection with a public trial of the government organised by the KPCC.

The Left government had miserably failed to protect the social and private life of the people in the State. No effective intervention had been made by the government so far to check the spiralling price of essential commodities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flaying the poor law-and-order situation in the State, Mr. Sudhakaran said the common man could no longer rely on the police stations to get justice as they had become dens of criminals. The hooliganism of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) had been giving a harrowing experience to the public on the roads.

The book by Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the UAE diplomatic channel gold smuggling case, revealed the decaying face of the Left politics in Kerala. If CPI(M) leaders Kadakampally Surendran, T.M. Thomas Isaac, and P. Sreeramakrishnan, against whom Swapna levelled charges of sexual misconduct, had at least a shred of pride left, they should file a defamation case against her, at least to convince their own family members. The Chief Minister’s silence on that issue was equivalent to acceptance of guilt, said Mr. Sudhakaran.

A march was taken out from Palayam Asan Square to the Secretariat under the aegis of the Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee (DCC) as part of the protest programme. Hundreds of activists participated in the march. DCC president Palode Ravi presided over the dharna.

Photo on page 4