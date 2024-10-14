KPCC meeting discuss poll preparedness

A meeting of the Election Committee of the State unit of the Congress will meet at Thiruvananthapuram on October 14 (Monday) to finalise its candidates for the upcoming bypoll in the State. The party hopes to come up with its list of candidates for the bypoll immediately after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announces the poll schedule. A meeting of the senior functionaries of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), which met here on October 13 (Sunday), reviewed the poll preparations, according to party sources.

Incidentally, the political circles in the State expect the ECI to make the poll announcement anytime from tomorrow. In such an event, the list of party candidates will be announced within a few hours of the ECI announcing the schedule, sources said.

Besides reviewing the preparations for the bypoll, the party has also taken stock of the organisational preparedness for the civic polls to be held early next year. The meeting also discussed the delegation of powers and responsibilities for various functionaries for winning the bypoll as well as the civic polls. By-poll will be held in Palakkad and Chelakkara Assembly constituencies and Wayanad Lok Sabha Constituency.

The deliberations were attended by KPCC president K. Sudhakaran, AICC general secretary K. C. Venugopal, and Opposition leader V. D. Satheesan were among those who attended the deliberations.