KPCC meet draws up action plan for local body polls

A two-day KPCC leadership conclave that concluded at Sulthan Bathery on Wednesday in Wayanad laid a roadmap for the local body elections in 2025.

The conclave decided to execute action plans to win governance in local bodies through a systematic approach. The discussions focussed on revamping the party machinery and assessing methodologies to be adopted for the polls.

The meeting decided to strengthen the party by raising public issues at the local level and exposing the policies of the State and Central governments.

V.K. Sreekandan, MP, presented a resolution demanding withdrawal of the Central government’s move to divide the Palakkad Railway Division. The meeting said such a move would sabotage rail development of the State. The conclave decided to launch agitations if the Railway Ministry went ahead with the project.

The meet urged the government to expedite steps to address rain havoc and mitigate human-wildlife conflict. It also demanded steps to disburse compensation to farmers for crop loss due to rain and measures to contain the spread of epidemics in the State.

The meet handed over charges to KPCC president K.Sudhakaran, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, and KPCC executive committee member Ramesh Chennithala to coordinate the party ahead of the elections to six corporations in the State.

While Mr. Sudhakaran will coordinate campaigns in the Kannur Corporation, Mr. Satheesan will be in charge of Ernakulam. Mr. Chennithala was given the additional charge of coordinating campaigns in the Kozhikode corporation. AICC general secretary Rojy M. Johny, former Minister V.S. Sivakumar, and KPCC vice-president P.C. Vishnunath will coordinate Thrissur, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram corporations respectively.

The State was divided into three regions and charges were given to KPCC working presidents. While the Thiruvananthapuram region will be managed by Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, T.N. Prathapan and T.Siddique, MLA, will manage Ernakulam and Kozhikode regions respectively.

