KPCC leadership meet commences, organisational restructuring on the agenda

January 11, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A leadership meeting of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) commenced here on Wednesday.

Organisational restructuring ahead of the Lok Sabha polls is reportedly on the agenda. The meeting may also discuss recent issues, including the public statement of several Congress MPs from Kerala seeking a more proactive role in provincial politics instead of bolstering their home turf to lay the ground for a good electoral showing in the forthcoming Parliament polls.

All India General Secretary (AICC) Tariq Anwar, who arrived in Thiruvananthapuram, expressed annoyance with the statement of Shashi Tharoor, MP, that the latter was not averse to a leadership role in State politics. In an interview, Mr. Tharoor had not ruled out projecting himself as a future Chief Minister of Kerala if political circumstances permitted. Mr. Anwar said any leader could aspire for positions. However, the party’s High Command would take the final call. Individuals seeking elected office should inform the AICC’s Central Election Committee first.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said that the party decided such matters, not individual members or leaders.

