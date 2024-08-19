GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KPCC launches mobile app for collecting funds towards Wayanad rehabilitation

The mobile application ‘‘Stand with Wayanad INC’ will be operational from August 21

Updated - August 19, 2024 06:07 pm IST

Published - August 19, 2024 06:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Monday launched a mobile application for collection of funds for the rehabilitation of the families hit by Wayanad landslides.

The app was launched on the sidelines of the leadership meeting of the United Democratic Front here. Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan said that the mobile application ‘‘Stand with Wayanad INC’ will be operational from August 21, 2024 (Wednesday).

The construction of about 100 houses for the survivors announced by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will get first priority in the allocation of funds earned through the collection drive. The second priority will be given for disaster-hit areas in which the government will have limitations in extending assistance. The details of such areas and the assistance to be earmarked will be finalised after discussions within the party later, he said.

K. Sudhakaran, president of the KPCC, said that the fund collection drive of the Congress party for Wayanad rehabilitation will be done through the mobile application only. We have given strict instructions that no other collection mechanism, including issue of coupons or any other means, should be adopted towards the Wayanad rehabilitation initiative, he said.

Mr. Satheesan said that the payees will receive the receipts of the payments. The list of payees and the amount collected through the app will be published as part of ensuring a transparent fund collection drive. Both the Opposition Leader and the KPCC president hoped that people from various walks of life will contribute towards the housing construction project for the landslide survivors.

