KPCC labours with recast

A certain amount of variability appears to vex the final announcement of the reconstituted Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

The ‘ambivalence’ about the list submitted by the KPCC to the party’s high command in New Delhi centres around the size of the panel of nominated office-bearers. By some accounts, the central leadership of the party feels the list is disproportionately heavy at the top.

The KPCC proposes a marked increase in the number of working presidents, vice presidents, general secretaries and secretaries in an attempt to accommodate various factional, regional and communal interests in the run-up to the local body elections this year. The KPCC leadership also factors in the reluctance of some senior leaders to give up their party positions.

However, an indication that some leaders loath a top-heavy KPCC emerged in the public domain when V.D. Satheeshan, MLA, currently one of the three working presidents, has opted out of the race.

‘The butt of jokes’

In a Facebook post, Mr. Satheeshan says an outsize party committee would make the KPCC the butt of jokes in public. He reveals that he has requested the All India Congress Committee (AICC) not to consider him for any party post in Kerala.

Some quarters say Mr. Satheeshan’s position is consistent with that of the Congress high command which has dropped strong hints that it prefers its MPs and MLAs to voluntarily stay away from key party positions to focus more on their constituencies.

In contrast, Kodikunnil Suresh, MP and another KPCC working president, says he would stick to his post. The AICC, which appointed him, would decide whether he should relinquish his position as part of the re-organisation or continue.

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, and AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy have been in New Delhi at the behest of the high command these days to discuss the reconstitution of the party in Kerala.