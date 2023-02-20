HamberMenu
KPCC inches closer towards reorganisation

February 20, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday said the party was inching closer to the final stage of reorganisation.

In a press release, the KPCC said district election committees have started sending reports regarding the party reorganisation at the district and block levels.

KPCC general secretary in charge of Alappuzha district, Mariyapuram Sreekumar, handed the first such report to the party. The KPCC has asked other general secretaries in charge of individual districts to send their recommendations to the party on time. It also warned that any deliberate delay in the reorganisation process would entail disciplinary action.

The KPCC said the reorganisation was an inclusive process involving the party’s rank and file and ensuring all stakeholders were equally represented.

