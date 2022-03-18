KPCC finalises list of probable Rajya Sabha candidate

March 18, 2022 22:14 IST

AICC to take final call soon, factionalism impeded consensus

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has finalised the list of likely candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections on March 31.

The eclectic list reportedly included at least one party veteran and a woman leader. The party is almost sure to bag the seat on the strength of the United Democratic Front's (UDF) numbers in the Assembly.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) will take a final call soon. KPCC's Rajya Sabha seat nomination had been in limbo for several weeks after factionalism precluded a consensus candidate.

Meanwhile, the grapevine had it that the high command could nominate a G-23 leader to placate the "reformist group". The collective of high-profile national leaders had repeatedly argued for organisational elections and openly expressed their scepticism about the Nehru-Gandhi family's helmsmanship.

The G-23's criticism of the high command had grown strident in the wake of the Congress's dismal showing in the Assembly elections in five States. Spokespersons for various factional leaders had bandied about the name of different young and veteran leaders as a probable.

Shafi Parambil, MLA, openly batted for a young face in the Upper House. He said that Rajya Sabha was not a retirement home for old hands. His comment was widely viewed as an oblique criticism of party veteran A.K. Antony who had held the seat for long.

Mr. Antony had withdrawn from the race voluntarily, putting up the seat for grabs. His retirement triggered a rat race, and there was no dearth of hopefuls.

At least one Congress veteran had bypassed the KPCC leadership and lobbied his case with the high command directly. Some leaders opined that party members who had lost elections should stay away from the race.

Meanwhile, rumours abounded that Mr. Gandhi had proposed a confidant of his to the post, and the nominee had little connection with the party in Kerala.

Mr. Sudhakaran reportedly held talks with factional leaders to test the water before finalising a name. He also had to factor in caste and age demographics.