KPCC denies blame game, attacks targeting Muraleedharan at Wayanad conclave

Muraleedharan, who skipped the leadership conclave, says he will remain a Congress person come what may and even if he is ejected from party 

Published - July 18, 2024 07:14 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) scrambled to rebut reports that the party’s dismal showing in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency had incited a blame game marked by personalised attacks at the Congress’ two-day leadership conclave that concluded in Wayanad on Wednesday.

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran denied news reports that some leaders personally targeted each other, including Mr. Muraleedharan. In a press release, Mr. Sudhakaran said Mr. Muraleedharan remained one of the tallest leaders of the Congress in Kerala.

“News reports that a blame game ensued in the leadership conclave were sheer fabrications and lies. The meeting weighed issues constructively to put the party on the path to victory in the LSGI polls in 2025. It was not a venue to apportion blame but to set a course to future electoral victories,” he said. 

Mr. Muraleedharan exiled himself from KPCC’s organisational affairs after he emerged third in Thrissur in the Lok Sabha polls.

Compared to the 2019 polls, the Congress lost around 9.75% of its vote share, while the Bharatiya Janata Party increased its vote share by a comparable percentage, leading the party to surmise that a sizeable section of its forward caste and Christian votes had flowed to the National Democratic Alliance. The rightward drift manifested in a thumping victory for BJP’s Suresh Gopi, which also stunned the Left Democratic Front.

Mr. Muraleedharan’s loss also incited a rebellion in the Congress in Thrissur, which was already roiled by his sister K. Padmaja’s defection to the BJP on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Muraleedharan, who skipped the leadership conclave, told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that he would remain a Congress person come what may and even if he was ejected from the party. 

He also welcomed the KPCC decision to entrust the local body poll campaign in six municipal Corporations to Mr. Sudhakaran and Congress Working Committee member Ramesh Chennithala.

Mr Muraleedharan said he would campaign for the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha byelection in Wayanad and also the Assembly bypolls in Palakkad and Chelakkara constituencies. His immediate focus was on preparing the ground for a United Democratic Front victory in the local body polls in 2025.

