KPCC cracks whip on ‘self-declared’ electoral candidates and CM wannabees

January 12, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has reportedly cracked the whip on party leaders, including Chief Minister wannabes, from publicly airing their nascent political ambitions.

The KPCC executive committee, which met here closed doors on Thursday, was reportedly highly critical of those Congress MPs from the State seeking a higher role in provincial politics without focussing on authoring a victory for the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The purported KPCC censure came close on the heels of several top leaders, including Shashi Tharoor, MP, not precluding a proactive role in State politics, including Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leadership, post the 2026 Assembly polls.

The KPCC “pointed out” that some sitting MPs had dented the party’s fighting image by openly trifling with the prospect of re-entering State politics. It felt they had caused the Congress to exude the “demoralising image” of a party reconciled to defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting stressed that individual ambition should give way to the established organisational pecking order. The Congress High Command reserved the right to decide on candidates.

Individual leaders should bend to the party’s collective and refrain from pursuing political ambitions outside the organisational ambit, it said.

The executive stressed that Lok Sabha elections and party re-organisation were the driving priority for the AICC. Parallel political activity without the concurrence of the party apparatus and pre-term declaration of candidacy could diminish the party’s organisational cohesion.

The executive underscored that the party could ill-afford “self-declared” electoral candidates. It feared a return to the days when the “rebel candidate menace” plagued the Congress and severely pared down its winning chances in key constituencies.

By some accounts, a few executive members criticised the KPCC for not forcefully contesting the Nair Service Society (NSS) leadership’s “disparaging comments” on Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala.

The KPCC executive also decided to forge ahead with the reorganisation of committees up to the District Congress Committee level with an eye on the Lok Sabha elections.

AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar, KPCC president K. Sudhakaran, Mr. Satheesan, Mr. Chennithala and senior leader A.K. Antony were present.