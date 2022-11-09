KPCC chief says he has sent people to protect RSS branches from CPI(M) attack

Sudhakaran says he has, however, never associated or cooperated with Sangh’s activities

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
November 09, 2022 19:12 IST

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran has said that he had protected Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) branches when they had come under attack.

At a programme held at the Jawahar library in Kannur on Wednesday to commemorate M.V. Raghavan, Mr. Sudhakaran said that he had sent people to protect the RSS branches at Edakkad, Thottada and Kizhunna in the district.

“When the RSS started the branches, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] wanted to crush and destroy them. It has been a trying time. I am the one who sent people to protect them. But I have never associated or cooperated with the activities of the RSS anyway. No support has been announced,” he said.

Mr. Sudhakaran said that he was driven by the feeling that it was not good for a democrat to sit and watch when fundamental rights were being violated. Freedom of expression and political freedom were the birth right of every citizen. That right should be maintained and protected, he said.

CPI(M) reaction

Reacting to the remarks, CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan said that he was not surprised by Mr. Sudhakaran’s statement. He said that in Kannur, the Congress and the RSS worked in association with each other. The relationship had been there since 1969. RSS members were among those who attacked CPI(M) leader E.P. Jayarajan.

Mr. Govindan accused the Congress of taking a soft Hindutva stance while the BJP adopted an extreme Hindutva stance.

On chancellorship

The CPI(M) State secretary said that the government had full support in its move to remove the Governor as the Chancellor of State universities. He demanded that the Congress leadership clarify its position on the issue.

