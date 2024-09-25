ADVERTISEMENT

KPCC chief questions intent of inquiry against ADGP, alleges collusion between CPI(M) and RSS

Published - September 25, 2024 07:34 pm IST - KALPETTA

Sudhakaran says the investigation is an attempt to mislead the public and the LDF constituents

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran, MP, has questioned the intent and timing of the inquiry announced against Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M.R. Ajith Kumar in connection with his meetings with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, Mr. Sudhakaran expressed doubts that the ADGP met the RSS leaders on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He criticised the investigation as a mere attempt to mislead the public and the constituents of the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

“It appears that the Chief Minister is attempting to obfuscate the issue by initiating a nominal inquiry involving the Director General of Police (DGP), thereby hoping to shield the ADGP,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further asserted that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]-led government had essentially surrendered to the RSS, suggesting that the political dynamics had shifted significantly under the current administration.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Leaders and officials were meeting RSS leaders on behalf of the Chief Minister, he alleged. Since the 1970s, the CPI(M) and the Sangh Parivar had been supporting each other in elections. He alleged that Mr. Vijayan became an MLA during that period in Kannur with the help of RSS votes and that the relationship continued to this day.

He alleged that it was on the strength of this connection that the Chief Minister was walking freely despite having several cases against him. He asked if the Union government was prepared to take action against Mr. Vijayan in any case and wondered how many times the SNC-Lavalin case had been postponed. “Where is the investigation by central agencies into gold smuggling, dollar smuggling, monthly income, and corruption cases associated with LIFE project against the Chief Minister?” Mr. Sudhakaran asked.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K.C. Venugopal, MP, raised concerns over the alleged opacity surrounding the recent meetings between the RSS leaders and the ADGP, suggesting that both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] had something to conceal.

Mr. Venugopal lamented the silence of the CPI(M) senior leadership on the issue. He pointed out that the ADGP continued to retain his position, backed by the Chief Minister, despite the controversies surrounding him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US