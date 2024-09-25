KPCC chief questions intent of inquiry against ADGP, alleges collusion between CPI(M) and RSS

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran, MP, has questioned the intent and timing of the inquiry announced against Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M.R. Ajith Kumar in connection with his meetings with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, Mr. Sudhakaran expressed doubts that the ADGP met the RSS leaders on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He criticised the investigation as a mere attempt to mislead the public and the constituents of the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

“It appears that the Chief Minister is attempting to obfuscate the issue by initiating a nominal inquiry involving the Director General of Police (DGP), thereby hoping to shield the ADGP,” he said.

He further asserted that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]-led government had essentially surrendered to the RSS, suggesting that the political dynamics had shifted significantly under the current administration.

Leaders and officials were meeting RSS leaders on behalf of the Chief Minister, he alleged. Since the 1970s, the CPI(M) and the Sangh Parivar had been supporting each other in elections. He alleged that Mr. Vijayan became an MLA during that period in Kannur with the help of RSS votes and that the relationship continued to this day.

He alleged that it was on the strength of this connection that the Chief Minister was walking freely despite having several cases against him. He asked if the Union government was prepared to take action against Mr. Vijayan in any case and wondered how many times the SNC-Lavalin case had been postponed. “Where is the investigation by central agencies into gold smuggling, dollar smuggling, monthly income, and corruption cases associated with LIFE project against the Chief Minister?” Mr. Sudhakaran asked.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K.C. Venugopal, MP, raised concerns over the alleged opacity surrounding the recent meetings between the RSS leaders and the ADGP, suggesting that both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] had something to conceal.

Mr. Venugopal lamented the silence of the CPI(M) senior leadership on the issue. He pointed out that the ADGP continued to retain his position, backed by the Chief Minister, despite the controversies surrounding him.

