KPCC chief flays CPI(M)‘s fund-collection drives

Lashing out at the State government over the hike in utility charges, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has said the CPI(M) has quite a thick skin to launch a drive to collect party funds from the public after looting them with increase in power, water and bus charges.

He said on Sunday that the CPI(M) was a party that had misappropriated even funds collected in the name of its martyrs. It should put an end to such fund-collection drives, if it had any dignity, said Mr. Sudhakaran.

He said that the CPI(M) State Secretary's press conference was filled with threats and warnings to the police to arrest only the persons in the list provided by the CPI(M), and not the actual people involved in the attack on Rahul Gandhi MP's office in Wayanad. The police, which acted as per the diktats of the AKG Centre and filed a case against the KSU State president, had not taken any action against the CPI(M) men involved in the attack on the KPCC headquarters or against the various Congress offices across the State, he alleged.