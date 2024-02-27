KPCC chief demands CBI probe into graft charges against CM

February 27, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOLLAM

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the allegation that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan received ₹100 crore from a mining firm.

Addressing the media in connection with Samaragni, a Statewide yatra organised by the party, here on Tuesday, he said Mathew Kuzhalnadan, MLA’s, allegation was extremely grave and Mr. Vijayan had no moral right to continue in power. “This is the second biggest scam in Kerala after the SNC-Lavalin case and Pinarayi Vijayan is involved in both. He indulged in corruption while holding office as the Chief Minister and Mr. Vijayan should step down if he has any self-esteem. The Serious Fraud Investigation Office’s investigation cannot trace the root of such a massive corruption. The plan is to extend the investigation indefinitely by giving it an eight-month deadline,” he said.

Alleging that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the BJP had formed an unholy nexus, the KPCC president added that their only agenda was to destroy the Congress. Terming Mr. Vijayan and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran as Siamese twins, he added that both the leaders had joined forces as the Lok Sabha election was approching. “Both parties want to destroy the Congress. This unholy alliance, which has been working since the 2021 Assembly elections, has become stronger with the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Currently this partnership is functioning most efficiently in Thrissur. There is no doubt that the CPI(M) is the fifth column of the BJP, working with the sole aim of weakening the Congress,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Industries in crisis

Speaking at the press meet, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said that the State government had been making people’s lives harder. “Traditional industries, including cashew, coir and handloom, are in crisis. The wages of cashew workers were revised only after eight years,” he said.

The Congress leaders added that works were afoot to ensure a better majority than last time in the Lok Sabha polls and both the KPCC and the United Democratic Front wanted Rahul Gandhi to contest in Wayanad. “Candidates will be declared shortly,” they said. They also added that the Congress would provide the needed support to the family of Ajeesh, who was trampled to death by a wild elephant known as Belur Makhna in Wayanad. “The Karnataka government had agreed to pay a compensation of ₹15 lakh to the family at the request of Rahul Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal. But Ajeesh’s family has said that they do not want the money as the BJP leaders criticised the decision. The BJP is taking an inhuman stand and the KPCC has decided to provide financial assistance to Ajeesh’s family,” they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.