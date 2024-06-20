ADVERTISEMENT

KPCC chief courts controversy for objectionable remarks about CM

Published - June 20, 2024 03:26 am IST - Kannur

Sudhakaran called the Chief Minister “stupid” and asked how many people had Vijayan killed by hurling bombs and shooting.

PTI

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran. File. | Photo Credit: H Vibhu

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran on Wednesday courted controversy by asking how many people Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had killed by hurling bombs. The veteran leader made the remark about Mr. Vijayan when reporters sought his reaction to the recent death of Velayudhan, 86, in the district in a bomb explosion. According to the police, Velayudhan died when he picked up a bomb he found in an uninhabited property near Thalassery, Kannur, where he had gone to collect coconuts on Tuesday.

When reporters mentioned Mr. Vijayan’s statement about the alleged display of crude bombs in the Kannur District Congress Committee (DCC) office in the past, Mr. Sudhakaran called the Chief Minister “stupid” and asked how many people had Vijayan killed by hurling bombs and shooting.

