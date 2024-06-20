GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KPCC chief courts controversy for objectionable remarks about CM

Sudhakaran called the Chief Minister “stupid” and asked how many people had Vijayan killed by hurling bombs and shooting.

Published - June 20, 2024 03:26 am IST - Kannur

PTI
Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran. File.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran. File. | Photo Credit: H Vibhu

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran on Wednesday courted controversy by asking how many people Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had killed by hurling bombs. The veteran leader made the remark about Mr. Vijayan when reporters sought his reaction to the recent death of Velayudhan, 86, in the district in a bomb explosion. According to the police, Velayudhan died when he picked up a bomb he found in an uninhabited property near Thalassery, Kannur, where he had gone to collect coconuts on Tuesday.

When reporters mentioned Mr. Vijayan’s statement about the alleged display of crude bombs in the Kannur District Congress Committee (DCC) office in the past, Mr. Sudhakaran called the Chief Minister “stupid” and asked how many people had Vijayan killed by hurling bombs and shooting.

Related Topics

Kerala / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.