ADVERTISEMENT

KPCC chief appears before VACB

September 14, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

Probe to continue on completion of the verification of suspicious transaction details

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran appeared before the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) here on Thursday subsequent to the investigation initiated against him under a complaint of his former driver Prashant Babu that Mr. Sudhakaran had amassed wealth disproportionate to his declared sources of income.

The VACB team had earlier issued a notice to the Principal of a high school at Kadachira in Kannur district seeking details of the salary and other benefits drawn by Mr. Sudhakaran’s wife working there as a teacher. She had been working there since 2001.

VACB sources said they would check the bank transaction details based on the statement of Mr. Sudhakaran. After the verification of collected documents and his latest statements, he would be again asked to appear before the investigation team, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US