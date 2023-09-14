KPCC chief appears before VACB

September 14, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran appeared before the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) here on Thursday subsequent to the investigation initiated against him under a complaint of his former driver Prashant Babu that Mr. Sudhakaran had amassed wealth disproportionate to his declared sources of income.

The VACB team had earlier issued a notice to the Principal of a high school at Kadachira in Kannur district seeking details of the salary and other benefits drawn by Mr. Sudhakaran’s wife working there as a teacher. She had been working there since 2001.

VACB sources said they would check the bank transaction details based on the statement of Mr. Sudhakaran. After the verification of collected documents and his latest statements, he would be again asked to appear before the investigation team, they said.

