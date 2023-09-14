HamberMenu
KPCC chief appears before VACB

Probe to continue on completion of the verification of suspicious transaction details

September 14, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran on Thursday appeared before the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) here subsequent to the investigation initiated against him under a complaint of his former driver Prashant Babu that Mr. Sudhakaran had amassed wealth disproportionate to his declared source of income.

The VACB team had earlier issued a notice to the Principal of Kadachira high school in Kannur district seeking details of the salary and other benefits drawn by Mr. Sudhakaran’s wife working there as a teacher. She had been working there since 2001.

VACB sources said they would check the bank transaction details based on the statement from Mr. Sudhakaran. After the verification of collected documents and his latest statements, he would be again asked to appear before the investigation team, they said.

