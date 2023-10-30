KPCC blames 4 public servants for inflammatory statements on social media in the wake of Kalamassery blasts

October 30, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST

KPCC Digital Media Cell convener P. Sarin has written to the Director General of Police, demanding that cases be charged against four persons, who are public servants, for making inflammatory statements on social media in the wake of the Kalamassery blasts, which could potentially trigger communal tensions and disharmony.

Dr. Sarin has picked put comments by four public persons on social media—the CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan; BJP leader Sandeep G. Warrier; former MP Sebastian Paul, and the convener of the South India chapter of Trinamool Congress Riva Tholoor Philip—which he claimed were deliberate, clearly targetted at igniting communal feelings, and were politically motivated. He demanded that cases be charged against all four, with suitable sections of IPC, including 153 (A).

In his complaint, which also carried copies of the social media comments made by each of the persons accused of spreading false messages, Dr. Sarin demanded stringent punishment for the public persons so that a strong message would be sent out to people who used social media irresponsibly.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met the media on Monday evening and when asked about the KPCC’s police complaint against CPI(M) State Secretary M.V. Govindan for allegedly linking the Palestine issue to the Kalamassery bomb blasts said, “The State secretary spread no hate message. It was an initial reaction to the news of the blast that had just trickled in”.

When asked why Union Minister Rajiv Chandrasekharan’s name did not figure in the Congress complaint, Mr. Vijayan said it pointed to the tacit understanding between the BJP and Congress leadership in Kerala.

