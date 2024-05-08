ADVERTISEMENT

K.P. Yohannan remains in critical condition

Published - May 08, 2024 07:08 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Metropolitan Bishop of Believers Eastern Church undergoes surgery in the U.S. after he was hit by a vehicle

The Hindu Bureau

The condition of Athanasius Yohan (formerly known as K.P. Yohannan), Metropolitan Bishop of Believers Eastern Church, who underwent an emergency surgery at a U.S. hospital after being hit by a car, remains critical.

Church officials said the prelate successfully underwent the surgery. “The internal bleeding has stopped for the time being, and the blood pressure levels have improved considerably. He currently remains under observation, and any further decisions on his treatment will be made after 24 hours,” said an official spokesperson of the Church.

Multiple injuries

The accident took place around 6.45 a.m. U.S. Time on May 7 when the bishop had gone for a morning walk on a county road. The prelate usually takes a morning walk on the Texas campus of the church’s North American Diocese. He was hit by a speeding vehicle. “As per reports available, the metropolitan has sustained multiple injuries, including head injury. Several of his ribs are broken, causing injury to his lungs and internal bleeding,” the spokesperson added.

As soon as the reports of the accident came out, the Church secretary, Fr. Daniel Johnson, left for the U.S. and a team of bishops of the Church will leave for the country soon.

The 74-year-old prelate is the founder and president of GFA World earlier known as Gospel for Asia, a large non-profit mission organisation with focus on India and Asia.

