Kozhikode’s Central Market closes as COVID-19 cases rise

111 persons in market test positive; district records total of 286 cases

The Kozhikode Corporation has decided to close down Central Market, one of the biggest commercial spaces in the city, after 111 persons in the market tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The Corporation had earlier conducted antigen tests for 801 persons in the market. Twenty new positive cases were also reported after antigen tests were held at Payyanakkal on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases reported in the district rose to 286 on Saturday, 241 of which are through local transmission. Eight persons who came from foreign countries and 11 from other States have tested positive. The source of infection in 26 cases is unknown. At present, there are 2,317 active cases in the district.

As many as 176 people recovered from the disease on Saturday. There are 17,375 people under observation.

In Malappuram

As many as 310 people tested positive in Malappuram on Saturday. While 273 of them were found to have been infected through local contacts, the source of infection in 13 cases could not be traced. Eight persons came from other States and 13 from abroad. There were three health workers among the newly infected cases.

As many as 209 infected persons recovered on Saturday. The number of active cases rose to 2,638. There are 36,710 people in quarantine.

In Palakkad

In Palakkad, 184 people tested positive on Saturday. While 113 of them were infected through local transmission, 22 came from other States and two from abroad. The the source of infection could not be traced in 45 cases. District Collector D. Balamurali said 39 infected persons recovered on Saturday.

In Wayanad

Fifty-four persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Saturday. Of them, 48 were infected through contact and six persons came from other States. The district has so far reported 2,010 positive cases and 1,558 of the infected have recovered.

In Kasaragod

In Kasaragod, 150 cases of COVID-19 were reported on Saturday. Of the infected, 149 had contacts with COVID-19 patients, while one came from another State.

District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas said 104 persons tested negative after COVID-19 treatment. There are 5,938 people under observation in the district.

(With inputs from Malappuram, Palakkad, Wayanad and Kasaragod bureaus)