Kozhikode youth killed in ship accident in Persian Gulf

KOZHIKODE

19 July 2021 00:20 IST

The family of V. Athulraj, a Koyilandy native who was killed in a ship accident in the Persian Gulf recently, has sought the intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy to bring his body home. It was on Sunday that Athulraj’s family was informed of the incident. The ship reportedly caught fire on July 13, claiming the life of the 28-year-old. There were nine Indian workers on the ship owned by an Iraq-based company.

