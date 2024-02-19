Kozhikode will not lose AIIMS project, says M.K. Raghavan

February 19, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST

Having represented the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency for three terms continuously, M.K. Raghavan of the Congress has almost confirmed his candidacy for the fourth time. Ahead of the forthcoming elections, he opens up to The Hindu’s correspondent Aabha Raveendran.

Fifteen years ago, you had to introduce yourself to the electorate. Now you are their ‘Raghavettan’. How did you earn the trust of the voters?

Irrespective of politics or religion, I give them attention, listen to their issues patiently and try to resolve them in whatever way I can. I am never aggressive. They know I am available round the clock. My gates are always open and I am ready to listen to them even at midnight.

What do you consider your most satisfying achievement?

Kozhikode had the maximum number of Central projects implemented in Kerala. Of them, I keep the contributions to the medical sector close to my heart. They serve not just the people of Kozhikode, but also the neighbouring districts in north Kerala. The Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana Multi-Speciality Block and the Tertiary Cancer Care Centre at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital, Institute of Mental Health And Neurosciences (IMHANS) and the Composite Regional Centre (CRC) for Differently Abled are some examples.

During your first term, Congress-led governments were in power both at the Centre and the State. But for the last ten years, it has been the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre and the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala. Has it affected your functioning in any manner?

Not at all. Kozhikode secured the multi-speciality block and the Cancer Care Centre, the CRC and took the initiative to set up IMHANS during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime. The constituency got the ₹11 crore project for ESI Hospital during the NDA rule. And the railway station renovation project too. It does not matter which government is in power. All of them cooperate when it is a matter of development.

How do you respond to the allegations that you are playing gimmicks using Central projects?

I would invite these faultfinders to go visit these establishments. Kozhikode could have lost the IMHANS project to Thiruvananthapuram had I not intervened. I did the follow-ups, met the ministers and officials to convince them that Kozhikode was the right choice. There is a lot of hard work involved. The critics do not see it.

What about the uncertainty over the proposed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Kinaloor?

I assure you we will not lose it. The State government has already provided the land.

While you have endorsed the semi- privatisation of the railway station , you are opposing the public-private-participation in the Calicut International Airport.

There is no need to privatise a profit-making airport. But it is going to happen anyway by this year-end. It is part of the Central government policy.

What are your future plans if you are elected again?

Establishing the AIIMS at Kinaloor is the utmost priority. Upgradation of Beypore Port is another. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit, Lakshadweep is going to develop fast. We will need more passenger ships from Beypore to the island. Plans to develop Feroke railway station as a second terminal for Kozhikode, with its proximity to the Calicut University and the airport are afoot. Besides, a new Kendriya Vidyalaya is coming up at Ulliyeri.