Kozhikode will be made industrial hub of north Kerala, says Minister

Kozhikode

24 August 2021 20:33 IST

Fruit-based industry in Ramanattukara in the pipeline

The State will formulate a private industries policy in six months as part of its efforts to encourage small-scale businesses. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve told reporters here on Tuesday that a private industrial park will be set up in every Assembly constituency and that single-window clearance will be given to small-scale enterprises. “Developing a Kerala brand is also part of the initiative,” the Minister said.

The Minister also announced the plan to start a fruit-based industry in Ramanattukara. He added that Kozhikode district was about to make a big leap in the industries sector.

Earlier in the day, addressing Meet the Minister, an adalat organised by the District Industries Centre to identify problems faced by industrialists in the district, he said that a three-member committee had been appointed to reform the age-old laws governing the industries sector in the State and urged entrepreneurs to come up with suggestions before the committee. He said that Kozhikode would be the centre of industries development in North Kerala and extended complete support of the State government for industrialists.

Advertising

Advertising

Complaints settled

The adalat saw 74 complaints, of which 31 have been settled. An IAS officer each has been appointed to clear the complaints in districts. A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries & Commerce, is in charge of Kozhikode district. The Minister said that more complaints would be received through the single-window system in the future. The unresolved complaints have been forwarded to the departments concerned.

A total of ₹63 lakh was distributed in the form of subsidies to seven industry units in the district. Land documents were handed over to two units. Loan-related complaints were forwarded to Lead Bank officials, who were asked to submit a report immediately.