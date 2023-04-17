Kozhikode train arson suspect Shahrukh Saifi highly radicalised: ADGP Ajithkumar

April 17, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

The prime suspect in the Kozhikode train arson case, Shahrukh Saifi, is a deeply radicalised youth enthralled by the provocative video teachings of Islamic televangelist Zakir Naik and Islamic preacher Israr Ahmad, M.R. Ajithkumar, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), who heads Kerala’s special police team investigating the case, said on Monday.

While briefing the media after a high-level meeting of police officers here, Mr. Ajithkumar revealed that Saifi was the mastermind behind the premeditated assault on the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express at Elathur, near Kozhikode, on April 2.

The incident

A native of Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, Saifi allegedly drenched unsuspecting passengers in petrol before igniting a blaze. Amidst the chaos, three passengers, including a young child, jumped from the moving train and died. Nine others suffered from burns in the ordeal. However, investigators were uncertain about any organisations behind the crime.

Explaining the circumstances that led to invoking Section 16 (punishment for terrorist Act) of the Unlawful Activities (prevention) Act against Saifi, Mr. Ajithkumar said there was a set of strong scientific, documentary and oral evidence against the 27-year-old to prove his radical background in his village and activities that prompted him to attack the train.

The man came to Kerala for the first time with a clear preparation and a comprehensive investigation would be required to unveil whether he had got any external support here, Mr. Ajithkumar said.

Tight-lipped

Declining to reveal anything related to the suspicious links of the 24-year-old with extremist movements and other suspected accomplices, the senior police officer said such factors could be confirmed only after the next phase of comprehensive probe.

“Within the last two-week-long investigation, the focus was entirely on collecting evidence that endorsed Saifi’s role in the arson and it was successful,” he said.

Fabrication of proof

On questions related to the possibility of fabricating evidence by the suspect to mislead the investigators, Mr. Ajithkumar said there was hardly any ground for such claims now as the investigation team had adopted a scientific approach throughout the probe. “We documented all possible evidence to clearly establish his role in the attack and it was the result of a team work that also drew the support of various Central agencies,“ he added.

The ADGP also said the SIT did not get any evidence regarding the allegation that Saifi had reportedly pushed the three passengers, including a child, from the train whose bodies were later found on the railway track. “As of now, we have only the information that three bodies were recovered from the railway track following the arson,” he clarified.

The officer, however, declined to comment on the suspected police custody of a few more persons from various locations for detailed interrogation.

On questions related to the operation of suspected extremist elements in and around Shaheen Bagh where Saifi was reportedly active after his Plus Two studies, he said the mediapersons were free to investigate and verify such things to bring to light the reality.