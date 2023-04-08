ADVERTISEMENT

Kozhikode train arson: Saifi remains evasive with no concrete revelation over his motive

April 08, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Kozhikode

Special Investigation Team says his claim that attack was an unplanned one was totally unreliable and he would be grilled again

A. Mithosh Joseph

Giving no fresh hint about his motive, the suspect in the Kozhikode train arson case, Shahrukh Saifi, continued to repeat his earlier statement that he reached Kerala without any planning and set fire to the D2 coach of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express on April 2 on a whim.

During Saturday’s interrogation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M.R. Ajithkumar, the 24-year-old Shaheen Bagh native admitted again that it was his bag that was recovered from the crime spot. He said he had kept the bag in the middle of the D1 and D2 coaches and it went missing during the incident.

The bag containing a mobile phone without SIM card, a notepad with the details of some railway stations in Kerala, and a few garments had helped the police zero in on him. Officials confirmed that the handwriting on the notepad proved Saifi’s involvement in the incident. Initially, there were some doubts that the bag was deliberately abandoned to mislead the investigators.

Meanwhile, police sources said the statement of the suspect that the attack was an unplanned one was totally unreliable and he would be grilled again on the basis of some fresh evidence related to his social media communications and other activities. The closed circuit television camera visuals which showed that the accused purchased four bottles of petrol from a fuel bunk in Shoranur were gathered, they said.

The case, initially investigated by the Government Railway Police, was handed over to an 18-member Special Investigation Team. Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) from Malappuram P. Vikraman has been designated as the investigating officer under the supervision of Mr. Anilkumar. It was the finding of the SIT that kept the National Investigation Agency and the Anti-Terror Squad also in the loop.

Minister visits injured

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan who visited the injured persons at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Saturday said the Central agencies were very keen on checking the progress of the ongoing probe after gathering the preliminary information. He said the State government should seriously check why Kerala was being frequently targeted by subversive elements.

