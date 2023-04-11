Kozhikode train arson investigation continues as motive remains elusive

April 11, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

A week after apprehending the prime suspect in the Kozhikode train arson case, the special police team seems no closer to uncovering the motive behind the crime or unravelling any crucial evidence that might link it to a coordinated act of terror.

Shahrukh Saifi, 24, originally from Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, stands accused of dousing petrol on passengers and setting them on fire aboard the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express when the train left the Elathur railway station near Kozhikode at night on April 2. The incident claimed three lives and left nine others with severe burns.

In just two days, the Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad, aided by Central agencies, nabbed Saifi from the Ratnagiri railway station in Maharashtra. He was questioned by multiple law enforcement agencies before being transferred to the Kerala Police. Subsequently, the National Investigation Agency also submitted a report, suggesting the incident bore the hallmarks of a calculated act of terror.

Hindrance to probe

However, Kerala’s Special Investigation Team, led by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) M.R. Ajithkumar, is yet to charge Saifi under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The uncooperative demeanour of the suspect during interrogation has been the primary hindrance in the investigation, police sources said.

Despite meticulous scrutiny of CCTV footage and quizzing the suspect’s contacts and family, the police investigation has not made any significant headway. They have also examined the call detail records of individuals connected to Saifi as well as his social media activities and YouTube videos.

Investigators are puzzled as to why Saifi zeroed in on Kozhikode for the attack. A diary found near the railway tracks, presumably his, contains pages penned by an unidentified individual, adding complexity to the case. These challenges evoke questions regarding whether the arson is part of a larger scheme or the work of an organised group, police sources said.

Need for intel sharing

The sources said that the absence of a discernible motive also hampered efforts to confirm or debunk any connection to a broader network. Evidence indicated an accomplice played a crucial role in helping Saifi flee the crime scene. This collaborator was believed to have accompanied him from Shoranur, where he boarded the train on April 2, investigators said.

Ultimately, a senior IPS officer said that the case served as a stark reminder of the urgent need to enhance intelligence sharing and refine investigative methods to thwart acts of terror. This was endorsed by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan when he said that if innocent lives were lost as a result of these kinds of attacks, whether it was a lone wolf or part of a conspiracy, it raised serious questions.