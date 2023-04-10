Kozhikode train arson case: police pursue mysterious accomplice

April 10, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The special police team investigating the Kozhikode train arson case is pursuing an accomplice who they believe played a critical role in helping the prime suspect, Shahrukh Saifi, flee the crime scene on the night of April 2.

Police sources said that emerging evidence indicated that this suspected co-conspirator had triggered the train’s alarm chain as a diversion, deftly allowing Saifi to dodge capture. Although this associate was said to have accompanied Saifi from Shoranur, his identity remained unknown, they said.

Originally from Shaheen Bagh, Delhi, the 24-year-old Saifi is accused of pouring petrol on passengers in the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express’s D1 compartment before setting it on fire as the train left the Elathur station near Kozhikode on April 2. In an attempt to flee the blaze, three passengers, including a young child, jumped from the moving train and lost their lives. Nine others sustained burn injuries.

Investigators have unearthed compelling evidence of Saifi’s enigmatic interactions with a few individuals prior to boarding the train at Shoranur. The police are striving to secure additional CCTV footages from a myriad of locations to meticulously trace his movements and expose further details, the sources said.

Saifi had embarked on his journey to Kerala from Shaheen Bagh, taking the Sampark Kranti Express from Chandigarh on March 31. He arrived at Shoranur at 4:30 a.m. on April 2, and boarded the Alappuzha-Kannur train at 7:15 p.m.

In collaboration with the anti-terror squad, the Kerala Police have also launched a separate investigation at Saifi’s hometown. Investigators suspect that he may have conspired with some persons at Shaheen Bagh to plan the attack. So far, about 25 persons who had contact with Saifi before his trip to Kerala have been questioned, with some exhibiting “suspicious backgrounds” warranting further investigation, the sources said.

With Saifi’s police custody drawing to a close on April 18, investigators are gearing up to secure more evidence from the crime scene and other pertinent locations the suspect frequented. A petition will be moved in the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court – 1 for an extension of his custody, the police said.

On Monday, a medical team declared Saifi fit for continued questioning after conducting liver and renal function tests. The suspect had previously been given medical attention as he experienced severe stomach pain, headaches, and discomfort during his time in police custody.