Kozhikode to host International Half Marathon

Aim to brand city as prominent, popularise its hygiene protocol

The Kozhikode Corporation is planning to organise an International Half Marathon soon with an aim to brand Kozhikode as a prominent city in the country, as well as to popularise its hygiene protocol.

Noted filmmaker Srikumar Menon spoke to the Corporation Council on Friday to explain the proposal submitted to the corporation by his marketing firm Push 360, which had worked behind the Kochi International Half Marathon in 2014 and 2015.

“Kozhikode has a greater scope for a branding event to the scale of an International Marathon, with at least 200 brands with an annual turnover of ₹200 crore hailing from North Kerala”, he said, adding that the Marathon would help Kozhikode claim the place that it deserves in the business map of the world.

Mr.Menon said that the Marathon would only be the first step in the longer scheme of things, and that the corporation would have no financial liability even if the Marathon did not turn out to be a financial success. On the other hand, the corporation would get a share of the profit besides royalty from TV rights and such.

“The marathon will be accredited by the International Olympic Committee, International Marathon Association and the Indian Athletic Federation, and hence, the best performances of the athletes will be on record internationally”, he said.

Meanwhile, boxer Mary Kom and actor Tovino Thomas are likely to be the brand ambassadors of the event, the actual dates of which may be fixed based on the severity of the COVID situation in the State in the coming days. The prize money will be ₹10 lakh.

The Corporation Councillors generally approved the proposal with minor conditions. Congress Councillor K.C. Shobhita asked the firm to specifically outline the benefits to the corporation through the marathon while Health Standing Committee chairperson S. Jayasree wanted to know how much of the decision-making powers would rest on the corporation. Secretary Bini K.U. suggested that all branding of the marathon should contain a symbol specific to Kozhikode Corporation and that a specific amount should be set aside to maintain hygiene.

Further details would be finalised in the coming days, Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed said.