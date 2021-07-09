Kozhikode to bid adieu to slain soldier today

KOZHIKODE

09 July 2021 23:20 IST

Naib Subedar M. Sreejith was killed in Kashmir gunfight

The cremation of Naib Subedar M. Sreejith, who was killed in a gunfight along the Line of Control in the Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, will take place at his ancestral home at Pookkad near Koyilandy in Kozhikode district on Saturday morning.

The district administration said that all measures were in place to receive the body of the army martyr and conduct the funeral with military honours.

Temporary road

A temporary road was constructed to his home for supporting the cremation ceremonies.

The COVID-19 protocol would be in place restricting the entry of the public as part of the crowd controlling measures.

Officials said arrangements were also in place to facilitate live webcasting. Hearing about the incident, a number of local body representatives visited his house and offered their condolences messages to the bereaved family members.

Sreejith is survived by his wife Shejina, son Atul and daughter Tanmaya. His death has come as a shocker for many of his classmates, friends and ex-servicemen association members.

Many of them remembered him as a charismatic personality who always stood as a friend in need for others.

He was also an active well-wisher of various ex-servicemen organisations.

One of his close friends said Sreejith was in his home-town three months ago.

During every vacation, he used to visit the local youth clubs to share his army experiences with friends and encourage youngsters to join the army, he said.

Gallantry medal

Sreejith was also the winner of a gallantry medal for his courageous service in 2002.

Sreejith was one of the two victims killed in the Sundarbani incident. The other martyr was Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy from Andhra Pradesh.

Financial aid

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday announced a financial support of ₹50 lakh to the family of Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy.

A similar aid was likely to be announced for the family of Sreejith by the Kerala government, officials said.