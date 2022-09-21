Kozhikode to be declared elderly friendly

District panchayat to implement ‘Vayosradha’, a programme for senior citizen welfare

Kozhikode will be declared an elderly friendly district on October 1, the International Day of Older Persons.

The district panchayat will declare its elderly policy on the day and launch ‘Vayosradha’, a comprehensive programme for senior citizens. The programme aims at ensuring freedom, security, companionship, satisfaction, and dignity for the elderly in the district.

Various government departments are involved in the implementation of the programme, under which, the elderly will be divided into four groups— younger elderly (60-69 years), elderly (70-79 years), older elderly (80-89 years), and too old (90 and above). The differently abled and widowed among them will get higher priority.

The programme supported by the Kerala Institute for Local Administration (KILA) aims to address the mental, emotional, and physical difficulties faced by the elderly and to encourage them to be part of activities including arts and sports. It also aims to ensure that they are well insured, have libraries and reading rooms, and medicines and food are made available at home.

Student palliative brigades will be roped in to help, while Anaganwadis and day care centres (Pakalveedu) will be part of the programme. The District Legal Services Authority and the legal service cell of the Government Law College will provide legal assistance. The support of residents’ associations and organisations of senior citizens will also be sought.