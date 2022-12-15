Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospitals to get NIDAN Kendras

December 15, 2022 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

The centres will offer pre-natal testing for genetic disorders, new-born screening for genetic metabolic disorders, and counselling for pregnant mothers

A S Jayanth

The government medical college hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode are all set to get special centres for early screening and treatment of inherited disorders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources told The Hindu that the National Inherited Disorders Administration (NIDAN) Kendra would provide genetic counselling to parents too. Both the hospitals already have genetic clinics that address primary immune deficiency disorders in children. They are expected to start functioning from next year.

NIDAN Kendras come under the Unique Methods for Management of Inherited Disorders initiative of the Union government’s Department of Biotechnology. They are expected to offer pre-natal testing for genetic disorders, new-born screening for relatively common treatable genetic metabolic disorders, and genetic counselling for pregnant mothers carrying fetuses with high risk of genetic disorders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In Kozhikode, the Kendra will be under the Paediatrics department and the multi-disciplinary research unit of the Institute of Maternal and Child Health (IMCH) attached to the medical college hospital. “A majority of genetic disorders are rare ones that are diagnosed late. Multiple consultations and tests may be required. If the diagnosis is delayed, we also lose the chance to prevent further complications. These Kendras are meant to remove the hurdles that lead to delayed diagnosis,” Mohandas Nair, Principal Investigator, NIDAN Kendra project, said on Thursday.

Spinal muscular atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, primary immune deficiency disorders, and similar genetic disorders can be diagnosed. “Since most of these conditions are inherited, if one family member is detected to have a disorder, expectant mothers can be screened. If the disorder is found in the fetus, parents will be given counselling and an option to terminate the pregnancy. If the condition is treatable, the child will be offered treatment as early as possible,” Dr. Nair pointed out.

Sources said most government medical colleges right now did not have facilities for inspecting the health condition of expectant mothers and children after their birth. The IMCH already has some of the equipment required for diagnosis and treatment. The Centre is expected to allocate ₹1.5 crore to each Kendra for a three-year period. It could be utilised to buy equipment and chemical reagents and appoint scientists and other staff, the sources added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US