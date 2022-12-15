Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospitals to get NIDAN Kendras

December 15, 2022 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

The government medical college hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode are all set to get special centres for early screening and treatment of inherited disorders.

Sources told The Hindu that the National Inherited Disorders Administration (NIDAN) Kendra would provide genetic counselling to parents too. Both the hospitals already have genetic clinics that address primary immune deficiency disorders in children. They are expected to start functioning from next year.

NIDAN Kendras come under the Unique Methods for Management of Inherited Disorders initiative of the Union government’s Department of Biotechnology. They are expected to offer pre-natal testing for genetic disorders, new-born screening for relatively common treatable genetic metabolic disorders, and genetic counselling for pregnant mothers carrying fetuses with high risk of genetic disorders.

In Kozhikode, the Kendra will be under the Paediatrics department and the multi-disciplinary research unit of the Institute of Maternal and Child Health (IMCH) attached to the medical college hospital. “A majority of genetic disorders are rare ones that are diagnosed late. Multiple consultations and tests may be required. If the diagnosis is delayed, we also lose the chance to prevent further complications. These Kendras are meant to remove the hurdles that lead to delayed diagnosis,” Mohandas Nair, Principal Investigator, NIDAN Kendra project, said on Thursday.

Spinal muscular atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, primary immune deficiency disorders, and similar genetic disorders can be diagnosed. “Since most of these conditions are inherited, if one family member is detected to have a disorder, expectant mothers can be screened. If the disorder is found in the fetus, parents will be given counselling and an option to terminate the pregnancy. If the condition is treatable, the child will be offered treatment as early as possible,” Dr. Nair pointed out.

Sources said most government medical colleges right now did not have facilities for inspecting the health condition of expectant mothers and children after their birth. The IMCH already has some of the equipment required for diagnosis and treatment. The Centre is expected to allocate ₹1.5 crore to each Kendra for a three-year period. It could be utilised to buy equipment and chemical reagents and appoint scientists and other staff, the sources added.