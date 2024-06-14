Kozhikode students win NITI Aayog internship

Sanjay Sajith and Navaneeth Krishna, two Class 9 students of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chevayur in Kozhikode, have developed an artificial brooder that has been picked by the NITI Aayog as one of the best hundred projects from all over India under the ATL Marathon of Atal Innovation Mission 2022-23.

The challenge before the teams taking part in the marathon was to identify a problem prevalent in society and find a solution to it. After visits to a few poultry farms, they found that traditional hatching methods often failed due to a variety of reasons. “The eggs take around 21 days to hatch. The problem is that the hen does not always sit on the eggs for a long period. The temperature differences cause health issues to the hens,” said Sanjay.

The brooder developed by Sanjay and Navaneeth also takes 21 days to hatch eggs, but since the temperature inside is controlled, external factors does not affect the process. “We used eco-friendly and economically feasible materials such as cardboard, wires, and electric bulbs to prepare it,” added Sanjay.

It took them around four months to come up with a prototype under the guidance of their teacher Preeja V., which they submitted for the ATL Marathon. They have been offered an internship with a Central government institution to develop their project.

Sanjay is the son of Sajith Sundaram and Seema Nair while Navaneeth is the son of V.T. Shimit and Rajani P.V.