Kozhikode set to bid for ‘City of Literature’ tag of Unesco

April 01, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

Kozhikode is all set to bid for the ‘City of Literature’ status of Unesco this year. A steering committee meeting of the Kozhikode City of Literature Initiative, chaired by Mayor Beena Philip, on Saturday notes that the bid for the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) is open at present with the deadline set for June 30.

Having started the preparation for the bid earlier this year, most of the research and documentation process has been completed. The bid will be forwarded through the National Commission for UNESCO.

A team led by Muhammed Firoz, Associate Professor at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut, has been conducting ground research for the initiative. The Department of Architecture and Planning of the NITC has analysed Kozhikode’s potential and documented it.

The idea was presented before the public at Kerala Literature Festival for opinions. The Corporation has set aside ₹1 crore for the project in its Budget for the current financial year.

The idea of projecting Kozhikode as City of Literature arose from Ajith Kalliyath, Urban Chair Professor at the Kerala Institute of Local Administration, as part of reorienting the development of six cities. Kozhikode was chosen to bid for the City of Literature status due to its rich legacy of writers, libraries, and publications.

“Kozhikode can trace back its literary tradition to the 14th century in the form of Revathi Pattathanam [an annual debate of scholars held at Tali temple even to this date]. There are more than 545 libraries in this city and around 70 publications and 100 book stalls. The writers who came to Kozhikode from different parts of the State never went back,” says Mr. Firoz, making a presentation on ‘Rebranding Kozhikode as a City of Literature’.

As part of the initiative, a website will be opened soon and an independent task force will be set up with an office at the Anakkulam cultural centre in the city.

A literary residency programme, a diasporic children’s parliament to ensure the participation of the younger generation in the initiative, and forming a partnership with publishers and other stakeholders for running the activities are some of the plans under the initiative. Besides, the development of a literary circuit and reading street, a museum to celebrate the creative wealth of the city and reviving the ‘Kolaya’ culture are some other ideas that are to be implemented.

Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahammed explained the Budget and planning for the initiative while architect and urban planner Nimil Mehmar Hussain, who took over the documentation soon after he completed his post graduation from NITC, spoke. Heads of various institutions, writers and other stakeholders took part in the meeting.