Kozhikode sessions judge transferred

His observations in sexual harassment case against Civic Chandran has stirred up a controversy

K S Sudhi KOCHI
August 23, 2022 22:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Kozhikode District and Sessions Judge S. Krishnakumar who had stirred up a controversy following his observations about the dressing of the survivor in a sexual harassment case booked against writer Civic Chandran was transferred out of the district.

He was shifted as the Presiding Officer, Labour Court, Kollam, on Tuesday. S. Muralee Krishna, District and Sessions Judge, Manjeri, will be the new Kozhikode District and Sessions Judge.

The transfer order of Mr. Krishnakumar, which was published on the website of the Kerala High Court late in the night, came along with that of three others as part of routine administrative affair. Interestingly, the transfer order comes almost a week after the controversial order that had invited international media attention.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While allowing the anticipatory bail plea of Mr. Chandran in the case, the judge had observed in his order that the survivor herself was “exposing to dresses which have some sexual provocative one [sic].”

Outraged by what was termed as a misogynist remark, several political parties, organisations, and women's organisations had sought action against the judge.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The survivor in the case and the State government had challenged the order of the Sessions Judge at the Kerala High Court.

Commenting on the court order, several senior lawyers felt that the judge wrongly relied on photographs from the social media accounts of the survivor to conclude that Section 354 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with the intent to disrobe her) would not prima facie stand against the accused.

The judge had also concluded in the order that the accused, who was a 74-year-old physically challenged man, cannot forcibly molest her.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app